PHOTOS: Las Vegas Valley home originally built by Rudy Ruettiger on market for $7M

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Located just 15 minutes south of the Las Vegas Strip, a sprawling mansion that was originally built by Emmy Award winner Rudy Ruettiger is officially on the market for $7 million.

According to a release from listing agent Ann Mabeus of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Ruettiger’s former home is located in the exclusive Anthem Country Club neighborhood in Henderson.

The estate features multiple sports facilities including a full-sized batting cage, a 10,000-square-foot soccer field with lights, a 25-foot in-ground trampoline and a brand-new basketball court, complete with a tennis net and outdoor lighting.

In addition to the sprawling sports facilities, the main residence features a five-car climate-controlled garage with additional garage space in the guest house.

According to the release, the property, which is tucked behind privately operated iron gates, spans across 10,000 square feet of living space. Realtors say the two-story main home features four ensuite bedrooms, six bathrooms, a personal gym and game room.

The listing agents for the property say it is one of the largest available home sites in Anthem Country Club.

“The estate epitomizes the true meaning of secluded luxury living,” said Mabeus. “Its unique lot size is unmatched to any other property within the community, offering unparalleled privacy and security.”

For more information on the property, visit: https://annmabeus.bhhsnv.com.

