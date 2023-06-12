Las Vegas police seek scam suspects

By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Police are seeking two suspects involved in a scam on June 8 at a business near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive shortly after midnight.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic female adult, 30s, approximately 5′1″ in height, medium build, and black hair with blonde streaks.

Suspect two is an unknown race male adult, 18-25 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Financial Crimes Section at (702) 828-3483 or email FinancialCrimes@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

