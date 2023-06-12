Las Vegas police say motorcyclist dies after Monday morning crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday morning.

According to police, at approximately 7:53 a.m. Monday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a crash near Decatur Boulevard and Reno Avenue.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to police. The motorcycle rider was transported to UMC where they were pronounced deceased.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.