Police say man accused of shooting, killing friend after fight in room on Las Vegas Strip

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his friend during an altercation on Friday afternoon.

According to police, at about 12:37 p.m. on June 11, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive male in a room in the 3800 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

LVMPD Homicide Detectives learned at the victim had been in a physical altercation with another male. During the incident, police said that a suspect, who fled prior to officers arriving, shot the victim.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

The victim’s identification, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LVMPD’s Homcide Section by phone 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

