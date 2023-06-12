Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a weekend to remember after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified Las Vegas resident turned an 88-cent bet into $21,759 with a jackpot win over the weekend while playing the “88 Fortunes” slot machine.

No further information was available.

