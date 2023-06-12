Jay Leno to perform show on Las Vegas Strip this fall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Late-night TV host and stand-up comedian, Jay Leno, has announced he will perform a show on the Las Vegas Strip this fall.

According to a news release, Leno will take the stage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a show on November 12 at 8 p.m.

The Las Vegas performance will be part of “Live Stand-Up Comedy!” tour, the release notes.

Tickets start at $59.50 plus applicable fees, with the public on-sale set for Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

