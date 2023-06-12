Guest hits $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino over weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest had a profitable visit to a Las Vegas Strip casino after hitting a jackpot over the weekend.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who remained anonymous, won $200,500 after hitting a jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace.

The lucky winner won the jackpot at about 8 p.m. on Saturday.

No further information was provided.

