Guest hits $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino over weekend
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest had a profitable visit to a Las Vegas Strip casino after hitting a jackpot over the weekend.
According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who remained anonymous, won $200,500 after hitting a jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace.
The lucky winner won the jackpot at about 8 p.m. on Saturday.
No further information was provided.
