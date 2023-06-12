Gov. Lombardo ethics hearing delayed until July

Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion...
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Gov. Lombardo issued a terse five-point ultimatum Thursday, May 25, 2023, and declared he "will not sign any budget bills until my priorities are addressed." (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada Commission on Ethics hearing scheduled to address complaints against Gov. Joe Lombardo and his alleged actions while running for his current office has been delayed.

The hearing, set for June 13, was postponed after the Governor sought a continuance on the basis that “not all of the eligible Commissioners can appear in person at the hearing.” Lombardo argued that “every eligible member must participate in rendering a decision in the Consolidated Matter.”

It added that all commissioners should participate due to the “unprecedented” relief sought in the complaint against the Governor, including a censure, the designation of an Ethics Officer within the governor’s office and a fine of $1,665,000.

“Governor Lombardo respectfully submits that the full Commission should participate in the adjudicatory hearing of the ethics charges against Governor Lombardo in order to promote public confidence in the fairness of this proceeding,” his June 9 motion for a continuance said.

According to court documents, the Executive Director opposed the delay on the basis that “Governor Lombardo has not shown good cause” as required by law. It also quoted Lombardo’s own filing as stating that “a three-member panel would constitute a quorum necessary to render a decision.”

The Executive Director also pointed out that, as the case proceeds and is delayed further, the Governor will be asked to reappoint or replace Commissioners whose terms expire, which the Director called “an issue of the appearance of prejudice...as commissioners are asked to participate in a hearing regarding the individual who appointed them.”

Lobardo’s request for a delay was granted, and the exact date of the hearing was continued until the next meeting of the Nevada Commission on Ethics. The Executive Director will poll the Commissioners to determine their availability to attend the next scheduled meeting in July.

The ruling concluded by stating that “further delay may result in prejudice to the Parties, and any further requests for continuances are discouraged.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas
3 dead in fiery crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway
Police say pedestrian dies after struck by 2 vehicles on Las Vegas freeway
Clark County School District
Las Vegas teachers worried about paying back $1,000 to CCSD
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
VGK fans cheer on the home team from afar at sold-out watch party
Golden Knights fans cheer on the home team from afar at sold-out watch party

Latest News

Las Vegas Valley home originally built by Rudy Ruettiger hits market for $7M
PHOTOS: Las Vegas Valley home originally built by Rudy Ruettiger on market for $7M
3 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas
2 teens among 3 killed in fiery weekend crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Golden Knights ticket prices spike ahead of Game 5 potential Stanley Cup clincher
Nevada State Police rescue kitten on Las Vegas Valley highway
Nevada State Police rescue kitten on Las Vegas Valley highway