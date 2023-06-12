Gov. Lombardo ethics hearing delayed until July

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada Commission on Ethics hearing scheduled to address complaints against Gov. Joe Lombardo and his alleged actions while running for his current office has been delayed.

The hearing, set for June 13, was postponed after the Governor sought a continuance on the basis that “not all of the eligible Commissioners can appear in person at the hearing.” Lombardo argued that “every eligible member must participate in rendering a decision in the Consolidated Matter.”

It added that all commissioners should participate due to the “unprecedented” relief sought in the complaint against the Governor, including a censure, the designation of an Ethics Officer within the governor’s office and a fine of $1,665,000.

“Governor Lombardo respectfully submits that the full Commission should participate in the adjudicatory hearing of the ethics charges against Governor Lombardo in order to promote public confidence in the fairness of this proceeding,” his June 9 motion for a continuance said.

According to court documents, the Executive Director opposed the delay on the basis that “Governor Lombardo has not shown good cause” as required by law. It also quoted Lombardo’s own filing as stating that “a three-member panel would constitute a quorum necessary to render a decision.”

The Executive Director also pointed out that, as the case proceeds and is delayed further, the Governor will be asked to reappoint or replace Commissioners whose terms expire, which the Director called “an issue of the appearance of prejudice...as commissioners are asked to participate in a hearing regarding the individual who appointed them.”

Lobardo’s request for a delay was granted, and the exact date of the hearing was continued until the next meeting of the Nevada Commission on Ethics. The Executive Director will poll the Commissioners to determine their availability to attend the next scheduled meeting in July.

The ruling concluded by stating that “further delay may result in prejudice to the Parties, and any further requests for continuances are discouraged.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.