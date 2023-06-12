Golden Knights ticket prices spike ahead of Game 5 potential Stanley Cup clincher

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Vegas Golden Knights hosting Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday with a chance to claim their first NHL championship, ticket prices have seen a pronounced spike.

According to TicketIQ, a no-fee event ticket search engine, the average list price for Game 5 tickets on the secondary market is $2,447, a 33% surge since the beginning of the series. The site said that the “get-in” price for Hyde Lounge Standing Room Only tickets is $837, which is up 36% since the Final began.

Vegas Golden Knights game 5 ticket prices (Courtesy: TicketIQ)

The least expensive assigned seat for Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena is $1,480, which is also up 36% compared to Game 1. TicketIQ reports that most of those increases have come in the past 24 hours.

A single ticket for the game in Section 14, Row GS1 is listed for nearly $15,000. Face value tickets are completely sold out.

The website offers a page dedicated to the Vegas Golden Knights, including real-time data.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.