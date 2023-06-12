Golden Knights ticket prices spike ahead of Game 5 potential Stanley Cup clincher

Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.(Caitlin Lilly/FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Vegas Golden Knights hosting Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday with a chance to claim their first NHL championship, ticket prices have seen a pronounced spike.

According to TicketIQ, a no-fee event ticket search engine, the average list price for Game 5 tickets on the secondary market is $2,447, a 33% surge since the beginning of the series. The site said that the “get-in” price for Hyde Lounge Standing Room Only tickets is $837, which is up 36% since the Final began.

Vegas Golden Knights game 5 ticket prices
Vegas Golden Knights game 5 ticket prices(Courtesy: TicketIQ)

The least expensive assigned seat for Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena is $1,480, which is also up 36% compared to Game 1. TicketIQ reports that most of those increases have come in the past 24 hours.

A single ticket for the game in Section 14, Row GS1 is listed for nearly $15,000. Face value tickets are completely sold out.

The website offers a page dedicated to the Vegas Golden Knights, including real-time data.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas
3 dead in fiery crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway
Police say pedestrian dies after struck by 2 vehicles on Las Vegas freeway
Clark County School District
Las Vegas teachers worried about paying back $1,000 to CCSD
VGK fans cheer on the home team from afar at sold-out watch party
Golden Knights fans cheer on the home team from afar at sold-out watch party
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Latest News

Nevada State Police rescue kitten on Las Vegas Valley highway
Nevada State Police rescue kitten on Las Vegas Valley highway
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas police seek scam suspects
Las Vegas police seek scam suspects
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist dies after Monday morning crash
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist dies after Monday morning crash