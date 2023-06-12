Golden Knights invite fans to ‘Chance’s Brunch Party’ at Monday’s team practice

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights are inviting fans to cheer on the team as they arrive for practice on Monday as part of “Chance’s Brunch Party.”

According to a news release, festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m. outside of the main entrance to City National Arena as fans can cheer on the Golden Knights as the team arrives for their 11 a.m. practice.

Outside the arena, the Golden Knights say there will be various activations including a DJ, an inflatable rink, a poster-making station, food and drink and visits from Chance and other members of the VGK Cast.

The release notes that breakfast food will be provided by team partners Taco Bell and MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub.

Those planning to attend should be advised that the NHL has implemented enhanced security measures for the Stanley Cup Final that will limit attendance inside the arena to the first 250 fans, who will be identified by wristbands distributed by Golden Knights staff.

Fans entering the arena will pass through a required screening and must adhere to a bag policy similar to that at T-Mobile Arena in which only small clutches less than 9″x6″x2.5″ will be permitted.

For more information, visit: http://vgk.io/UBTzx.

