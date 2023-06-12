Golden Knights Game 5 watch party to be held at Water Street Plaza in Henderson

A Golden Knights watch party is held at Water Street Plaza in Henderson
A Golden Knights watch party is held at Water Street Plaza in Henderson(Matt Kling/FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those hoping to watch the Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers in Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final amongst a sea of other fans can do so at a watch party in Henderson.

According to the city of Henderson, the area will be closed to vehicle traffic between Atlantic Avenue and Basic Road on Water Street to accommodate fan attendance.

The city advises Golden Knights fans to arrive early for Tuesday’s watch party, which will begin at 5 p.m.

According to the city of Henderson, limited, free parking will be available at the Water Street parking garage (235 S. Water St. with access off Texas Avenue) and at the Henderson City Hall parking garage (240. S. Water St. with access off Basic Road).

The city notes that the watch party will feature a jersey giveaway, a live DJ and food and beverage vendors.

