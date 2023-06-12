Golden Knights bring 3-1 lead into game 5 against the Panthers

(AP) - Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -173, Panthers +147; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 3-2. Chandler Stephenson scored two goals in the win.

Vegas is 33-18-1 at home and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 22-7-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Florida has a 27-22-3 record on the road and a 42-32-8 record overall. The Panthers lead league play with 389 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored eight goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 6.8 penalties and 24 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Panthers: Eetu Luostarinen: day to day (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

