Golden Knights bring 3-1 lead into game 5 against the Panthers

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:29 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -173, Panthers +147; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 3-2. Chandler Stephenson scored two goals in the win.

Vegas is 33-18-1 at home and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 22-7-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Florida has a 27-22-3 record on the road and a 42-32-8 record overall. The Panthers lead league play with 389 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored eight goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 6.8 penalties and 24 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Panthers: Eetu Luostarinen: day to day (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas
3 dead in fiery crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway
Police say pedestrian dies after struck by 2 vehicles on Las Vegas freeway
Clark County School District
Teachers worried about paying back $1,000 to CCSD
VGK fans cheer on the home team from afar at sold-out watch party
VGK fans cheer on the home team from afar at sold-out watch party
Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager talks with lawmakers during the opening of the 82nd...
Stadium bill: Nevada Speaker criticizes governor’s call for special session, cost runs $250K a day

Latest News

The exterior of City National Arena is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Golden Knights invite fans to ‘Chance’s Brunch Party’ at Monday’s team practice
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against...
1 win away: Golden Knights beat Panthers in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores a goal on Florida Panthers...
Florida buyers leading ticket sales for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final series, report says
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) passes the puck as Florida Panthers...
Golden Knights visit the Panthers with 2-1 series lead