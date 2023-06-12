Forecast Outlook-6/11/23

Just a trace of rain was recorded at the airport Sunday as a slow moving low moved toward southern Nevada.

Most of the rain fell in the Spring Mountains, but even there a rain gauge only recorded a little more than a 10th of an inch of rain.

The low will still have some convective embedded in it overnight so scattered showers or even thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

The low should be sitting over the Nevada, Arizona and Utah area Monday morning meaning there will be more rain chances in the morning.

Daytime temperatures will remain below normal Monday thanks to widespread clouds.

By Tuesday the low will start to break down, clouds will thin and we’ll be back to more sunshine and that also means warmer temperatures.

For the rest of the week temperatures will go from below seasonal to above seasonal.

It looks like the first 100 degree day could happen by next weekend, that is unless a low drifts back into southern Nevada and produces more cloud which could suppress temperatures.

The UV Index for Monday is 8 or very high.

