Forecast Outlook - 06/12/23

An area of low pressure is sitting and spinning directly over Southern Nevada this morning, keeping temperatures well below average this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across Southern Nevada, with small hail and gusty wind at times.

As this system slowly drifts east Monday, higher pressure will begin to build over the western half of the country. We’ll see temperatures in the mid-upper 90s by Wednesday, and our first 100° of the year possible this Saturday.

Gusty wind and warmer air arrives for Father’s Day Weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.