Forecast Outlook - 06/12/23

Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Monday
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:09 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of low pressure is sitting and spinning directly over Southern Nevada this morning, keeping temperatures well below average this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across Southern Nevada, with small hail and gusty wind at times.

As this system slowly drifts east Monday, higher pressure will begin to build over the western half of the country. We’ll see temperatures in the mid-upper 90s by Wednesday, and our first 100° of the year possible this Saturday.

Gusty wind and warmer air arrives for Father’s Day Weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas
3 dead in fiery crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway
Police say pedestrian dies after struck by 2 vehicles on Las Vegas freeway
Clark County School District
Teachers worried about paying back $1,000 to CCSD
VGK fans cheer on the home team from afar at sold-out watch party
VGK fans cheer on the home team from afar at sold-out watch party
Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager talks with lawmakers during the opening of the 82nd...
Stadium bill: Nevada Speaker criticizes governor’s call for special session, cost runs $250K a day

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-6/11/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-6/11/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-6/10/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-6/10/23