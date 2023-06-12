A’ja Wilson has 21 points, 10 rebounds as Aces cruise to 93-80 win over Sky

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) looks on against the Seattle Storm during the second...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) looks on against the Seattle Storm during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(Lindsey Wasson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 10 rebounds, her sixth double-double of the season, Chelsea Gray added 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 93-80 on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum had 16 points and Jackie Young scored 14 for Las Vegas (8-1). Candace Parker, the 37-year-old two-time WNBA MVP (2008, ‘13), made 5 of 6 from the field and finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The 2016 Finals MVP, who helped the Chicago Sky win the 2021 WNBA title and signed a free-agent contract with the Aces in February, added season highs of seven assists and five steals.

Gray hit a pull-up 3-pointer that capped a 9-2 opening run and the Aces never trailed. Wilson made back-to-back baskets to spark a 10-1 run that gave Las Vegas a 54-35 lead when she made two free throws to cap the spurt with 55 seconds left in the first half.

Alysha Clark hit a jumper with about six minutes to play that capped a 10-0 spurt and gave the Aces their largest lead of the game, 91-62.

Marina Mabrey led Chicago (5-5) with 20 points. Kahleah Copper scored 18 points and Dana Evans added 10 points and eight assists. Evans, a second-round draft pick of the Dallas Wings in 2021, has six of her 11 career double-digit scoring games this season.

Las Vegas averages a league-leading 91.3 points per game — 5 points more than Dallas, the No. 2 scoring team in the WNBA — and has scored at least 90 points in seven of its nine games this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

