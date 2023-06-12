2 teens among 3 killed in fiery weekend crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teenagers were among three people killed in a fiery crash in North Las Vegas late Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on June 10 at Carey Ave. and Winning Way, near Clayton Street. According to North Las Vegas Police, a 2021 Kia Forte was speeding while traveling eastbound on Carey Ave. At the same time, police said a mid-2000′s Nissan Titan pickup truck entered the intersection and appeared to be making a turn onto Carey Ave.

Police said the Kia collided with the driver’s side of the Nissan, causing it to catch fire. NLVPD said there were three people in the Kia, two of whom were pronounced dead on the scene. The third occupant, identified by police as a juvenile male, was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Clark County Office of the Coroner confirmed that the two juvenile males killed were Adrian Hyder, 15, and Darian Torrence, 15. Their families have been notified and the bodies have been released.

The third victim killed in the crash was burned in the resulting fire and has not yet been identified. NLVPD said it was later determined that the Kia had been stolen earlier on Saturday, but police had not completed the stolen vehicle report at the time of the crash.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

