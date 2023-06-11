VGK fans cheer on the home team from afar at sold-out watch party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goal after goal, after goal, Vegas Golden Knights fans cheered on the home team away from home Saturday at several watch parties across the valley, including a big one at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

“It’s the best fan base in the whole world. It’s the best fan base in the National Hockey League. It’s the best fan base in sports,” said Stephanie Rogers, VP of marketing for the Vegas Golden Knights. “They’re dedicated, they show up for us.”

A sold-out crowd packed the Las Vegas Ballpark to watch the VGK fight their way to victory in Florida against the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Sports brings people together, and no better example of that happening right now. You can see out here there’s 10,000 of our fans cheering,” said Rogers.

That means 10,000 tickets sold, $5 a piece, all benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, to be invested right back into the Las Vegas Community for those in need.

“We really focus on giving back to various different groups in the community, whether that’s children in need or food banks over the holidays,” said Rogers.

They had some cool VGK giveaways at the ballpark watch party, too. One lucky fan even won tickets to Game 5 on Tuesday, when the golden Knights return to the fortress.

