Forecast Outlook-6/11/23

Cloudy With Rain Chances Sunday
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -An offshore closed low pressure system is moving on shore over the next 24 to 36 hours.

The system has a cold core at mid-levels and that could help to trigger some showers and or thunderstorms.

The air will be cool enough in our local mountains that we could see some snow flurries and even small hail.

The low will be over us Sunday night into Monday morning possibly creating overnight showers.

Rainfall totals will be low, likely less than 1/100th of an inch.

The low will drift north during the day Monday allowing for gradual sunny periods but our high will only reach the mid-80′s.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway
Police say pedestrian dies after struck by 2 vehicles on Las Vegas freeway
Clark County School District
Teachers worried about paying back $1,000 to CCSD
Adrian Rios
Las Vegas police: Jail call between middle school shooting suspect, brother leads to brother’s arrest
Scenes from the opening day of Wet 'n' Wild on the Las Vegas Strip May 9, 1985. CREDIT: Las...
PHOTOS: Take a look back at the original Wet ‘n Wild on Las Vegas Strip
Bonde museum family photo
Nye County crash kills 3, seriously injures paleontologists

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-6/10/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-6/10/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Friday, June 9 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Weekend Forecast Outlook- June 10th & 11th, 2023