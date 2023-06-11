Forecast Outlook-6/11/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -An offshore closed low pressure system is moving on shore over the next 24 to 36 hours.

The system has a cold core at mid-levels and that could help to trigger some showers and or thunderstorms.

The air will be cool enough in our local mountains that we could see some snow flurries and even small hail.

The low will be over us Sunday night into Monday morning possibly creating overnight showers.

Rainfall totals will be low, likely less than 1/100th of an inch.

The low will drift north during the day Monday allowing for gradual sunny periods but our high will only reach the mid-80′s.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.