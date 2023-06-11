Forecast Outlook-6/10/23

A low sitting off California will start to move onshore Sunday.

That low is packing moisture and could deliver some isolated showers or thunderstorm activity for our area through Monday morning.

On top of the possible rain our daytime high will be about 86 degrees, 12 degrees below normal.

Along with the rain expect some gusty winds especially outflow winds if thunderstorms develop.

The unsettled weather continues on Monday but the low will be weakening as pushes east.

Drier and warmer air sets up starting Tuesday and we could see our first 100 degree day by Friday.

The long range forecast suggest temperature will start cool again by next weekend.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

