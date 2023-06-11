Comedian Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing peace at Denver airport

Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace while trying to catch a United Airlines flight at the Denver International Airport, according to authorities.(Source: Instagram/Marlon Wayans via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:18 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (CNN) - Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace while trying to catch a flight at the Denver International Airport, according to authorities.

United Airlines says the customer was told he would have to gate-check his bag Friday afternoon. The airline says he pushed past a United employee and tried to board the plane.

Police cited Wayans and released him.

Wayans took to social media after the incident, letting his fans know there was an issue getting to his shows that night in Kansas City, Missouri. He blasted United and the gate agent involved.

He said in an Instagram post that the gate agent claimed he had too many bags, and when he consolidated them, the agent told him he would have to check that bag.

“United, pick better people to work for you. Please,” said Wayans in a video on Instagram.

Wayans said he found another flight on American Airlines.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Improv Comedy Club said one of Wayans’ two shows on Friday night was canceled.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

