3 dead in fiery crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were killed in a fiery crash in North Las Vegas late Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. June 10 at Carey Avenue and Winning Way, near Clayton Street. According to North Las Vegas Police, a 2021 Kia Forte was traveling eastbound on Carey and was speeding. At the same time, police said a mid-2000′s Nissan Titan pickup truck entered the intersection and appeared to be making a turn onto Carey.

Police said the Kia hit the driver’s side of the Nissan, causing it to “immediately” catch fire.

NLVPD said there were three people in the Kia, two of which were pronounced dead on scene. The third occupant, identified by police as a juvenile male, was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Nissan had one occupant, who was pronounced dead on scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

NLVPD said it was later determined that the Kia had been stolen earlier on Saturday, but police had not completed the stolen vehicle report when the crash had occurred.

Anyone who may have information about the crash to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

