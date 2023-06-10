Las Vegas police: Jail call between middle school shooting suspect, brother leads to brother’s arrest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A jail call involving the suspect in a shooting that injured a middle school staff member led to the arrest of his brother, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Adrian Rios, 20, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, battery, discharging a gun in a prohibited area, conspiracy to commit murder and discharging a gun into a structure/vehicle in connection with the May 8 shooting near Von Tobel Middle School in Las Vegas. The shooting injured a campus security monitor.

Adrian’s brother Jessie, 18, was first to be arrested in connection with the shooting.

Jessie Rios (LVMPD)

While police investigated the shooting, they discovered that multiple juveniles had fled to a nearby apartment complex while being chased by gunfire. One of those juveniles initially denied knowing the shooter, but police searched his phone and identified Jessie as the suspect in the shooting, an arrest report said. The suspect vehicle, a gray Nissan sedan, reportedly matched the description of the Rios’ mother’s vehicle.

In an interview with police, Jessie said he was picked up by his brother Adrian from school when it got out around 1 p.m. Video surveillance showed Jessie was picked up around 12 p.m. in the silver sedan.

On May 9, Jessie made a phone call to a phone belonging to his mother from jail. During the call, Jessie was speaking with his brother Adrian, police said in the arrest report.

Adrian said people were “snitching” but Jessie replied “we f—cked up,” the report said. Adrian reportedly asked Jessie why he wasn’t arrested since “they got us on video” chasing people. Adrian admits to Jessie he has video on his phone of the incident, the arrest report said.

On June 5, police took Adrian into custody. When asked about his involvement, Adrian said he “had nothing to say,” an arrest report said.

According to jail records, a bail hearing for Adrian was set for Tuesday. Jessie’s next hearing is set for June 22.

