Forecast Outlook-6/10/23

High cloud is spreading into the Las Vegas Valley Saturday morning,

A closed low sitting off the coast of Southern California will approach our area over the next 24 hours.

The system is packing moisture so we see a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms developing Sunday.

Meantime daytime temperatures are still trending below normal.

Our high Saturday is 93 degrees. The record for June 10th is 109 which we set last year.

Monday will remain unsettled and cool with our high actually dropping to the mid-80′s.

After that we see temperatures building back with the potential to hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Friday.

The UV index for Saturday is 8 which is very high.

