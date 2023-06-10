Deadly Nye County crash kills 3, seriously injures paleontologists

Bonde museum family photo
Bonde museum family photo(FOX5)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:43 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deadly wrong way driver crash in Nye County shut down US 95 last month and claimed the lives of 3 people, including a 10 year old girl, Nola Humphrey.

Nola’s mother Becky Hall and step-father Joshua Bonde are well known paleontologists credited with discovering the first dinosaur native to Nevada. Family friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help them:

Look for a full report tonight on FOX5 News at 10pm and 11pm.

