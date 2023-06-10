Deadly Nye County crash kills 3, seriously injures paleontologists

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deadly wrong way driver crash in Nye County shut down US 95 last month and claimed the lives of 3 people, including a 10 year old girl, Nola Humphrey.

https://www.fox5vegas.com/2023/06/02/nevada-state-police-report-deadly-may-crash-nye-county/

Nola’s mother Becky Hall and step-father Joshua Bonde are well known paleontologists credited with discovering the first dinosaur native to Nevada. Family friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help them:

Fundraiser by Rebecca Virgil : Help Bonde, Hall, Humphrey bunch After tragedy (gofundme.com)

