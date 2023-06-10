58-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Jones, Desert Inn

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. June 10 near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. According to police, a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle approached the intersection with stopped traffic “at an excessive speed.” Police said the motorcycle hit a Toyota Camry stopped at the intersection.

The motorcyclist, only identified by police as a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the motorcyclist once next of kin is notified.

Police said the driver of the Toyota cooperated with police and didn’t show any signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 57th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway
Police say pedestrian dies after struck by 2 vehicles on Las Vegas freeway
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley Friday morning
Burglars spray Las Vegas dog with mace, target home of Instagram influencer
Burglars spray Las Vegas dog with mace during home invasion of Instagram influencer
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: 20-year-old motorcyclist dies after suspected DUI crash
Guest from Mexico wins $252K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest from Mexico wins $252K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

Latest News

Deadly Nye County crash kills 3, seriously injures paleontologists
FOX5 News at 11pm-1130pm
Teachers worried about paying back $1,000 to CCSD
Clark County School District
Teachers worried about paying back $1,000 to CCSD
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Teachers worried about paying back $1,000 to CCSD