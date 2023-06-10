58-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Jones, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. June 10 near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. According to police, a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle approached the intersection with stopped traffic “at an excessive speed.” Police said the motorcycle hit a Toyota Camry stopped at the intersection.

The motorcyclist, only identified by police as a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the motorcyclist once next of kin is notified.

Police said the driver of the Toyota cooperated with police and didn’t show any signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 57th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

