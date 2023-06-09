Weekend Forecast Outlook- June 10th & 11th, 2023

Temperatures remain well below average through the weekend with the chance of scattered showers returning on Sunday.

We’ll keep skies partly cloudy for your Friday night with overnight temperatures falling into the 70s and 60s.

More wind will be in the mix this weekend with 20 to 30 mph gusts on Saturday. Some more clouds will be around as well, but we keep it dry with a forecast high in Las Vegas at 93°.

Another unseasonably cool low-pressure system moves into Southern Nevada on Sunday. This will bring stronger wind and cooler air. Gusts in the 30 to 40 mph are forecast with high temperatures back in the mid 80s. Scattered showers are also forecast to pass through the area. We’ll keep slight shower chances in the forecast for Monday with highs holding in the mid 80s.

Warmer weather returns next week as temperatures rise back into the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday.

