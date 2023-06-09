Vegas Golden Knights drop Game 3 in OT, 3-2

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A return to home ice gave the Florida Panthers their first win of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

The desperate Panthers, down 2-0 in the series, scored first as the series shifted to FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Golden Knights answered, with Mark Stone knotting the game at 1-1 with a power play goal with just under four minutes remaining in the first period.

Jonathan Marchessault took advantage of another power play opportunity, scoring his 13th goal of the playoffs with 14:59 remaining in the second period. The score stayed 2-1, VGK, through the end of the second.

The game remained tight deep into the final period, with neither team scoring until after the Panthers pulled their goaltender with just over two minutes remaining. Matthew Tkachuck then scored an unassisted goal almost immediately, tying the contest with 2:13 left in the third.

A Panthers penalty gave VGK a power play opportunity with 11.2 seconds remaining in regulation, but the period ended with the score tied, 2-2.

Florida killed off the remainder of the Golden Knights power play to start overtime, then Carter Verhaeghe scored 4:27 into OT to give Florida the victory.

Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m. Pacific time. The Golden Knights lead the series, two games to one.

