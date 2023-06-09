Tickets for ‘Mirage Zone’ grandstand admission go on sale for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Offering a “premier vantage point,” The Mirage on Friday announced that tickets for its “Mirage Zone” grandstand admission and VIP packages will go on sale for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Fans seated in the Mirage grandstands will have unrivaled views of the track on the Las Vegas Strip as the drivers come out of Turn 12 into Turn 13 during the race weekend. The Mirage and Hard Rock look forward to giving 3,000 attendees an unmatched hospitality experience as they take in the race,” The Mirage president Joe Lupo said.

As part of the standard grandstand ticket offering, The Mirage says tickets will run $2,200 plus taxes and fees per seat. According to The Mirage, the ticket will include:

- One (1) Three-day ticket in The Mirage Zone

- Complimentary food, water and soft drinks

- Grandstand ticket purchasers in The Mirage Zone will pick their seats at a later date with priority selection given based on time of purchase

Those opting for the VIP grandstand ticket and room packages will receive separate, expedited entry to the race, along with “elevated seat styles with wider seats and headrests for comfort,” the release notes.

The Mirage says VIP packages include two three-day VIP grandstand tickets, an open bar with alcoholic beverages and soft drinks, cocktail service, and access to a hospitality district featuring food from the resort’s roster of restaurants and live entertainment.

According to The Mirage, the VIP packages range from:

Suite Package: Starting at $12,285 (plus taxes and fees)

- Includes two(2)three-day VIP grandstand tickets and three-night stay in a Mirage Suite

- 812 square-foot room accommodations

Standard Room Package: Starting at $11,500 (plus taxes and fees)

- Includes two (2) three-day VIP tickets and a three-night stay at The Mirage

For more information, visit: www.hardrockhotelcasinolasvegas.com/formula-1.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.