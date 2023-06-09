Sen. Brown Makes Pitch to Bring Space Command Headquarters to Ohio

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After reports surfaced last the month that the White House might be halting plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, members of Congress from Ohio are urging the White House to move the headquarters to their state.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and seven other members of Congress from Ohio say the Buckeye State is ideally suited to host U.S. Space Command and want the administration to move it Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) in Dayton.

“There is no better place in the entire United States than Ohio for the Space Command Headquarters and additional Space Force units. Our state is ready to lead our military into the next frontier,” said Sen. Brown.

The bipartisan calls were sent in a letter sent to the president and other top officials on Wednesday.

“We believe it makes sense for the Command to be located within proximity of both U.S. Air Force and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in addition to leading international, research institutions. The state of Ohio is ideally suited to host U.S. Space Command and Space Force Units,” the letter read.

It comes after reports emerged that the Biden Administration had delayed the move of U.S. Space Command Headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama because of Alabama’s anti-abortion law.

While the White House has not confirmed or denied the reports of reconsidering the move, Brown said Thursday that the White House is going to reconsider the Alabama location and added that Ohio will be considered as an alternative.

“We’re in the running because we have Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. We have NASA Glenn, we have Armstrong, we have Battelle. We have a huge aerospace industry, feeding both into Airbus and Boeing,” said Sen Brown.

