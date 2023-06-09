Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning on a Las Vegas freeway.

According to police, the incident happened on the I-15, leading to southbound lanes at Tropicana being closed during the investigation.

Traffic was diverted off at Flamingo while police continued to investigate.

#Fatal IR15 southbound at Tropicana is currently closed due to an auto vs. pedestrian crash. All traffic is being diverted off at Flamingo. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 9, 2023

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.