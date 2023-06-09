Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning on a Las Vegas freeway.
According to police, the incident happened on the I-15, leading to southbound lanes at Tropicana being closed during the investigation.
Traffic was diverted off at Flamingo while police continued to investigate.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.