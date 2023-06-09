PETA launches ad campaign as dogs already reportedly left in hot cars this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we quickly approach the hottest days of the summer, PETA has launched an ad campaign in Las Vegas. The animal rights organization is reminding people how deadly it can be to leave children and pets in hot cars even for just a few minutes. PETA now has ads in dozens of convenience stores across the valley as part of the “TOO HOT FOR SPOT AND TOT” campaign.

After several well publicized incidents over the past couple of summers in Las Vegas, PETA has already been receiving reports of animals being left in hot cars this summer. That is why PETA is rolling out its ad blitz. Ashley Byrne, PETA’s, Director of Outreach Communication says its dangerous to leave kids and pets in cars now, even when temperatures aren’t quite reaching triple digits.

“On a day that’s in the 70′s the temperature can skyrocket into the 90′s in just 10 minutes,” Byrne explained about locked cars when windows are up.

“We urge people to intervene. If a life is saved it is absolutely worth it,” Byrne contended. Metro says if you see a dog or child locked in a hot car immediately call 911.

During FOX5′s Behind the Badge interview Wednesday, Metro said even just taking a dog outside in extreme weather, pet owners need to be cautious.

“When you are taking your dog out for a walk, take your hand put in on the concrete, leave it there for about 10 seconds. If it is too hot for your hands, it is too hot for the dogs and the pads on their feet can burn,” explained Detective Robert Seigel with LVMPD’s Animal Cruelty Section.

Should you break a window to get a dog out of a hot car?

In Clark County, only an officer can legally do so. There was a bill to change that (https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/NELIS/REL/82nd2023/Bill/9935/Overview ), but it did not make it through the 2023 legislative session.

Pet owners convicted of leaving an animal locked in hot car can face six months in prison or a thousand dollar fine.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.