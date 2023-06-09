Oakland A’s ordered study on Las Vegas Strip traffic

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oakland A’s gave Nevada lawmakers a traffic study proposing solutions to slowdowns around the proposed ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip, but no recommendations or funds have actually been approved by Clark County leaders.

Lawmakers were given a study and analysis by Kimley Horn, a firm that Clark County has used to analyze traffic and propose recommendations. A draft of the memorandum was dated May 10.

The Nevada Legislature has adjourned until Monday on day two of the special session, after Senators asked for amendments to the proposed stadium bill.

Traffic was one topic among Senators Wednesday in a lengthy hearing with pointed questions directed toward stadium bill proponents and team leadership. Governor Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night to tackle the stadium bill, now Senate Bill 1, which never made it out of committee on a Memorial Day hearing.

“The traffic and safety concerns will be further worsened. It still does not show enough progress,” said Senator Fabian Donate of Clark County. “I don’t know if any of you have ever had the chance to drive on Frank Sinatra Drive on Friday night at 6 p.m. It’s not fun,” he said.

The Oakland A's commissioned a traffic study for a proposed site for a new ballpark in Las Vegas (FOX5)

The study, titled “Tropicana Casino Site Traffic Access Review Summary,” seeks to address “traffic impacts expected to be generated by the ballpark site and document recommended improvements.”

The study lists a number of “following infrastructure recommendations...to facilitate access to the ballpark property,” including:

Reconstruct or widen the pedestrian bridges at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue

Install double bus stops and turnouts along Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue

Realign Reno Avenue and Giles Street as a four-way intersection with signals

Widen Reno Avenue

Modify the median along Las Vegas Boulevard

Clark County has committed $25 million in funding to stadium improvements such as infrastructure, utilities, and other street repairs. Any other requests-- like a pedestrian bridge-- would be paid for by the team, according to an official privy to bill negotiations. A pedestrian bridge costs $20 million to build.

“Have the A’s committed to doing what is necessary when it comes to infrastructure, in order to ensure that the traffic is taken care of?” asked State Sen. Dallas Harris of Clark County, referencing the study.

“County public works needs to weigh in on Kimley Horn’s study, but they have committed to do what they need to do,” said Steve Hill of the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority.

FOX5 has asked the Nevada Department of Transportation if the team has approached the agency for approval recommendations. It had not done so since the team first announced the new Tropicana site.

