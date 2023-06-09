Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley Friday morning
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday morning in the central valley.
According to police, the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Oak Tree Lane.
Police are expected to provide further details at a media briefing later this morning. No further information was immediately available.
