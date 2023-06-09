Las Vegas police: 20-year-old motorcyclist dies after suspected DUI crash

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 20-year-old motorcyclist has succumbed to injuries he sustained in a suspected DUI crash last Thursday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 11:35 p.m. June 1 on E.Tropicana Avenue at the intersection with South Palm Street.

The investigation indicated that a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on E. Tropicana Avenue and was approaching the intersection with South Palm Street, according to police. A 1996 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on E. Tropicana Avenue and preparing to conduct a left turn onto South Palm Street.

The crash occurred when the Silverado turned left across the motorcyclist’s path of travel, LVMPD said.

Police previously said the motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit for treatment for “life-threatening injuries” sustained in the crash. On Friday, LVMPD updates that the department was notified by the Clark County Coroner’s office that the motorcycle rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on June 7

The department said previously that the 31-year-old driver of the Silverado, identified by police as Samuel Gonzalez, displayed signs of impairment and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center for the applicable DUI charges.

The motorcycle rider’s death marks the 56th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2023.

His identification, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

