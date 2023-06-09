Guy Fieri opens new Chicken Guy! restaurant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The “Mayor of Flavortown” has debuted a new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Guy Fieri has opened Chicken Guy! in the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace.

Caesars Entertainment says Fieri’s new quick dining restaurant serves up “bomb-tastic” menu items including signature sandwiches, sharable sides, chicken tenders and desserts.

“I’m always tellin’ people to Go Big or Go Home…and let me tell ya, opening the first Chicken Guy! in Las Vegas at the granddaddy of them all, Caesars Palace, is goin’ big, in my book,” said Guy Fieri. “Caesars Palace is a truly iconic location, so it’s only fitting that we’re bringing the best real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches and shakes anywhere to The Strip!”

Those craving chicken tenders can dip them or douse them in one of 22 signature sauces available at the eatery.

Fieri’s Chicken Guy! serves up specialties such as the Loaded Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese, “made with super melty cheese, chopped crispy or grilled chicken, bacon and green onions,” and The Sauce Boss, “a loaded chicken sandwich topped with any signature sauces.”

The restaurant also offers creative milkshakes including the Apple Cinnamon Cereal, which features vanilla soft serve with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apples Jacks cereals and topped with fresh whipped cream.

Chicken Guy! marks Fieri’s third restaurant in Las Vegas.

Chicken Guy! in the Forum Food Hall is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday through Sunday. For more information, visit: caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/chicken-guy.

