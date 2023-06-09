Golden Knights visit the Panthers with 2-1 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) passes the puck as Florida Panthers...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) passes the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) attempts to defend during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -123, Golden Knights +104; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

Florida has gone 28-16-5 at home and 42-32-8 overall. The Panthers have given up 272 goals while scoring 288 for a +16 scoring differential.

Vegas is 32-8-10 in road games and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 22-7-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

