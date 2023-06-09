Florida buyers leading ticket sales for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final series, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ticket buyers from the “Sunshine State” are leading the sales of tickets for the Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final series, according to StubHub.

According to StubHub, not only are the majority of ticket sales coming from Florida buyers, but games in the state are also selling better than those in Las Vegas.

StubHub said Saturday night’s Game 4 is outselling Game 5 in Las Vegas by over 75%.

“While the Golden Knights lead the series 2-1, Panthers fans are showing up for their team as they look to tie the series in tomorrow’s game. Buyers from Florida lead ticket sales over any other state, with 35% of ticket sales coming from Florida for the Stanley Cup Finals,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub.

According to StubHub, almost 35% of all sales for the Stanley Cup Final are coming from buyers in Florida. Nevada follows with 20%, and California follows with 10%.

While Game 4 is outselling tickets to Game 5, ticket prices are less expensive for Florida’s game.

According to StubHub, tickets for Games 4 and 5 start at $417 and $560, respectively.

The Golden Knights lead the series 2-1 after falling to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime Thursday night in Miami. Game 4 is set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

