‘Dads in Schools’ seeking volunteers to help curb school violence in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As student and school safety remains an ongoing concern in the Las Vegas Valley, one group is doing its part to support and help expand safety efforts.

According to its website, Dads in Schools is “a movement of community leaders, parents, and local volunteers who understand the power of presence to provide a safe environment that enables students to thrive as they focus on their education.” The group is currently recruiting volunteers to make a difference in local schools.

Dads in Schools volunteers in Las Vegas (FOX5)

Approved volunteers will be trained in the Dads In Schools protocol for safe school resources. The training helps participants understand the impact and importance of their presence. With 136 schools currently signed up, the group is looking for more volunteers.

You can also get involved by enjoying some food, as Crazy Pita at 8140 S. Rainbow Blvd. will host an all-day fundraiser and awareness drive this weekend.

The restaurant will donate 25% of all proceeds on Saturday, June 10 to Dads in Schools.

More information about Dads in Schools, including a link to apply as a volunteer, is available here.

