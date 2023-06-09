Burglars spray Las Vegas dog with mace during home invasion of Instagram influencer

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a home invasion of an Instagram influencer, in which burglars sprayed a dog with mace and hauled off designer duds.

Police are working to learn if the victim was targeted by a social media follower.

Liziane Gutierrez has 1.2 million followers. FOX5 covered her journey as she volunteered to aid refugees in Ukraine.

Gutierrez has been back home in Las Vegas. While she went to the gym, burglars broke into the West Valley home. The video shows a men in breaking into the home, and Duchess the dog approaching them. The video shows a man spraying the dog with mace repeatedly. The burglars went upstairs and, within minutes, hauled off designer bags and jewelry.

“They took most everything that I have, but this is nothing compared to what she’s going through. How do you do this to a puppy?” Gutierrez said.

“Every time I see the footage, my heart is in pieces. She’s my baby,” Gutierrez said.

Duchess has been going to the veterinarian daily, and is on a slew of medications. Gutierrez hopes she can maintain her sight and keep her eyes.

Las Vegas police’s Summerlin Area Command could not say whether the culprits targeted the woman’s home because of her profession, or whether they had targeted other neighbors in the west valley.

Police officers advise residents to have an alarm, lock all doors and windows securely, and close the blinds while you are out of the home.

This summer, police also advise people to hold off social media posts while they are on vacation, and save the posts until they return home.

“Now everything changed,” Gutierrez said. “A lot of people watch us to target us,” she said.

If you have information that can help police, contact Crime Stoppers: (702) 385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police lights generic
14 people accused in undercover operation targeting child sex predators in Las Vegas Valley
Guest from Mexico wins $252K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest from Mexico wins $252K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Johnathan Porter
Rapper Blueface arrested for robbery while at Las Vegas courthouse
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino

Latest News

FILE - A man holds an African-American flag during a demonstration in Chicago on June 19, 2020,...
Juneteenth now recognized as a state holiday in Nevada
Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway
Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
Nevada Senate vote on proposed A’s stadium in Las Vegas extended until next week
Burglars spray Las Vegas dog with mace, target home of Instagram influencer
Burglars spray Las Vegas dog with mace, target home of Instagram influencer