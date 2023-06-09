Burglars spray Las Vegas dog with mace during home invasion of Instagram influencer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a home invasion of an Instagram influencer, in which burglars sprayed a dog with mace and hauled off designer duds.

Police are working to learn if the victim was targeted by a social media follower.

Liziane Gutierrez has 1.2 million followers. FOX5 covered her journey as she volunteered to aid refugees in Ukraine.

Gutierrez has been back home in Las Vegas. While she went to the gym, burglars broke into the West Valley home. The video shows a men in breaking into the home, and Duchess the dog approaching them. The video shows a man spraying the dog with mace repeatedly. The burglars went upstairs and, within minutes, hauled off designer bags and jewelry.

“They took most everything that I have, but this is nothing compared to what she’s going through. How do you do this to a puppy?” Gutierrez said.

“Every time I see the footage, my heart is in pieces. She’s my baby,” Gutierrez said.

Duchess has been going to the veterinarian daily, and is on a slew of medications. Gutierrez hopes she can maintain her sight and keep her eyes.

Las Vegas police’s Summerlin Area Command could not say whether the culprits targeted the woman’s home because of her profession, or whether they had targeted other neighbors in the west valley.

Police officers advise residents to have an alarm, lock all doors and windows securely, and close the blinds while you are out of the home.

This summer, police also advise people to hold off social media posts while they are on vacation, and save the posts until they return home.

“Now everything changed,” Gutierrez said. “A lot of people watch us to target us,” she said.

If you have information that can help police, contact Crime Stoppers: (702) 385-5555.

