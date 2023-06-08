Taking Back Sunday added to free concert series in downtown Las Vegas

Taking Back Sunday
Taking Back Sunday(Taking Back Sunday via Fremont Street Experience)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience announced on Thursday that it has added new shows to its free concert series.

According to a news release, Taking Back Sunday and Teddy Swims have been added to the lineup for the Downtown Rocks series.

Organizers said Taking Back Sunday will perform at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, August 19, while Teddy Swims will perform on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Fremont Street Experience notes that the 2023 free concert series kicked off Memorial Day weekend and will continue through the fall with various bands spanning multiple decades and genres.

The remaining schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 17: Soulja Boy

Saturday, June 24: +LIVE+

Saturday, July 1: Switchfoot, Skillet

Saturday, July 15: The All-American Rejects

Saturday, August 19: Taking Back Sunday

Saturday, September 2: Young the Giant

Saturday, September 16: Neon Trees

Saturday, September 23: Dashboard Confessional

Saturday, October 21: Teddy Swims

Saturday, October 28: Gin Blossoms, Fastball

For more information, visit: https://vegasexperience.com/downtown-rocks-free-concerts/

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Porter
Rapper Blueface arrested for robbery while at Las Vegas courthouse
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Nevada Commission on Ethics publishes 456-page investigation into Gov. Lombardo
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Fireworks are seen at Green Valley Ranch Resort
Station Casinos to host July 4th fireworks shows at 2 Las Vegas Valley casinos
The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.”...
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Golden Knights Game 4 watch party

Latest News

Java Jolt features our delicious Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge...
Morning jolt: Blue Bell provides new kick with Java Jolt Ice Cream
Advice for your RV trip this summer
Skincare tips for men
National Cancer Survivors Month