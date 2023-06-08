Taking Back Sunday added to free concert series in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience announced on Thursday that it has added new shows to its free concert series.

According to a news release, Taking Back Sunday and Teddy Swims have been added to the lineup for the Downtown Rocks series.

Organizers said Taking Back Sunday will perform at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, August 19, while Teddy Swims will perform on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Fremont Street Experience notes that the 2023 free concert series kicked off Memorial Day weekend and will continue through the fall with various bands spanning multiple decades and genres.

The remaining schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 17: Soulja Boy

Saturday, June 24: +LIVE+

Saturday, July 1: Switchfoot, Skillet

Saturday, July 15: The All-American Rejects

Saturday, August 19: Taking Back Sunday

Saturday, September 2: Young the Giant

Saturday, September 16: Neon Trees

Saturday, September 23: Dashboard Confessional

Saturday, October 21: Teddy Swims

Saturday, October 28: Gin Blossoms, Fastball

For more information, visit: https://vegasexperience.com/downtown-rocks-free-concerts/

