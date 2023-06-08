Silver alert issued for missing Boulder City woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Silver alert has been issued for Christina Adel Donner, 71, of Boulder City.

Donner has been diagnosed with dementia and last spoke with family June 4.

She said she was driving to an unknown friend’s home in McMinnville, OR from Boulder City.

She was driving a Blue 2017 Ford Escape with Nevada Plates 743C82.

If you have seen Donner or her car, pleace contact the Boulder City Police Department Detectives DuBois or Wibrew.

Donner is described as 5′6″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. She may also go by the last name Wegner.

