Silver alert issued for missing Boulder City woman

Christina Donner has been diagnosed with Dementia per her family.
Christina Donner has been diagnosed with Dementia per her family.(Boulder City Police)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:01 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Silver alert has been issued for Christina Adel Donner, 71, of Boulder City.

Donner has been diagnosed with dementia and last spoke with family June 4.

She said she was driving to an unknown friend’s home in McMinnville, OR from Boulder City.

She was driving a Blue 2017 Ford Escape with Nevada Plates 743C82.

If you have seen Donner or her car, pleace contact the Boulder City Police Department Detectives DuBois or Wibrew.

Donner is described as 5′6″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. She may also go by the last name Wegner.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Porter
Rapper Blueface arrested for robbery while at Las Vegas courthouse
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Nevada Commission on Ethics publishes 456-page investigation into Gov. Lombardo
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Fireworks are seen at Green Valley Ranch Resort
Station Casinos to host July 4th fireworks shows at 2 Las Vegas Valley casinos

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 23, 2015 file photo shows Lakeisha Nicole Holloway enters district court with...
Murder trial set for woman accused of intentionally hitting pedestrians on Las Vegas Strip
The scene of a fatal fire at the Alpine Motel in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Fire Rescue photograph.
Ex-owner of Las Vegas apartment where 6 died in fire pleads not guilty to manslaughter, negligence
FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, is High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nev....
Judge renews order in prison inmate’s lawsuit for more exercise time
An aerial view of the Historic Westside location for the proposed museum
Public input sought on future Las Vegas African American Museum & Cultural Center