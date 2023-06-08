Public input sought on future Las Vegas African American Museum & Cultural Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas will host three open house workshops to share thoughts and receive feedback on ideas for a proposed African American Museum & Cultural Center.

According to a release from the city, planning for the museum kicked off in 2020 and has recently moved into the master planning phase.

“I encourage the community, and especially the Historic Westside residents, to come to one of these workshops and contribute your ideas and your family’s personal stories to add to the African American history of Las Vegas,” said Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear.

All three open house-style Friday workshops will take place at the Nevada Partners location at 690 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

The schedule for the workshops is:

June 16, 12 to 3 p.m.

June 23, 5 to 8 p.m. (information in English and Spanish)

June 30, 12 to 3 p.m.

The workshops will all offer the same information and opportunities. Attendees do not need to stay for the entire three hours, but are invited to drop in at their convenience and have conversations about:

The proposed concepts for the museum and a venue for Black cultural expression;

How history and experiences have shaped the African American community in Las Vegas; and

Individual personal stories about Las Vegas (or Nevada), including an opportunity to have your legacy submitted in the National Archives at the Library of Congress through StoryCorps

More information about the proposed museum and the upcoming workshops is available here.

