Pistol Pete Davidson? Star plays hoops at UNLV

FILE - (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The King of Staten Island brought his hardwood skills to the UNLV campus last weekend.

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels posted a video of former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson flashing some legitimate basketball skills at Mendenhall Center.

“Introducing our newest walk-on...Pistol Pete Davidson,” the post read.

Some opposing players were in UNLV jerseys, so that and the location of the pick-up game led to speculation on how exactly Davidson might be involved with the Runnin’ Rebels. But it turns out that any thoughts of a walk-on tryout or an official partnership were just bupkis.

“The team wasn’t there,” a UNLV spokesperson told FOX5′s Paloma Villicana. “He was here for a bachelor party weekend. They were wearing old practice jerseys.”

