Over 200 Las Vegas restaurants participating in Restaurant Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over the next several days, you can visit new restaurants, try some great new food, and also help feed people in southern Nevada.

Restaurant Week is back in the Las Vegas Valley for its 16th year. During this time, over 200 restaurants will offer set menus for people to enjoy, and part of the money spent will go to Three Square Food Bank. Every dollar Three Square gets can provide three meals for those in need, so the donations go a long way.

This year there are a record number of locations participating, including an Italian restaurant that just opened in October that wanted to help.

“It’s part of being a human being,” said Chef Paula Smagacz with Spiedini Fiamma. “You never know when someone is having a hard time and you might have a hard time as well.”

Restaurant Week runs until June 16. Over 200 restaurants are participating, and you can click here for more information https://restaurantweeklv.org/.

