Morning jolt: Blue Bell provides new kick with Java Jolt Ice Cream

BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell has released a new flavor with an extra kick to your day.

The Texas-based creamer said the new Java Jolt Ice Cream combines Blue Bell Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks, and a coffee fudge swirl.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, with Blue Bell.

The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

Java Jolt is available in the pint size for a limited time.

