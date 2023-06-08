Missing Arizona teen believed to be in Las Vegas

Candace Kappes
Candace Kappes(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A teen reported missing from Kingman, AZ is believed to be in Las Vegas, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Candace Kappes, 16, went missing from her home in Kingman on Sept. 8, 2022. Authorities believe the teen may have traveled to the Las Vegas area.

Candace has never been missing before and anyone who may have information about her disappearance is urged to come forward.

Candace is 5′1″ and weighs 110 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Candace or her disappearance please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Kingman Police Department (Arizona) at 1-928-753-1911.

