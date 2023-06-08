Local museum directors involved in deadly crash

A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
By Josh Little
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:37 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.

Joshua Bonde is the director of the Nevada State Museum, while Becky Hall is the director of the Northern Nevada Children’s Museum.

They were hit by another driver head-on back on May 20th down in southern Nevada. Their 10-year old daughter was killed, as were the two men in the other vehicle.

The survivors suffered serious injuries and are recovering. You can help support the family by donating here https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bonde-hall-humphrey-bunch-after-tragedy

