Guest from Mexico wins $252K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest visiting from Mexico hit a massive jackpot while playing at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

According to a news release, Norma Garza Zarate of Reynosa, Mexico, won $252,146 early Thursday morning after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot on Let It Ride poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment said Garza Zarate was playing at the poker table for 40 minutes before hitting a Royal Flush to win.

Garza Zarate said she plans on using the winnings to “provide for her family and travel with them.”

