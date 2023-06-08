Guest from Mexico wins $252K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest visiting from Mexico hit a massive jackpot while playing at a Las Vegas Strip casino.
According to a news release, Norma Garza Zarate of Reynosa, Mexico, won $252,146 early Thursday morning after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot on Let It Ride poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas.
Caesars Entertainment said Garza Zarate was playing at the poker table for 40 minutes before hitting a Royal Flush to win.
Garza Zarate said she plans on using the winnings to “provide for her family and travel with them.”
