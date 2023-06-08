Forecast Outlook- 6/8/2023

Temperatures remain well below average through the weekend with the chance of scattered showers returning on Sunday.

After a few clouds rolled through Thursday afternoon, we’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows dropping into the 70s and 60s. It’s setting up to be a great Friday for your outdoor plans with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to low 90s. A slight breeze will pick up during the afternoon with wind in the 10 to 20 mph range.

More wind will be in the mix this weekend with 20 to 30 mph gusts on Saturday. Some more clouds will be around as well, but we keep it dry with a forecast high in Las Vegas at 93°.

Another unseasonably cool low-pressure system moves into Southern Nevada on Sunday. This will bring stronger wind and cooler air. Gusts in the 30 to 40 mph are forecast with high temperatures back in the mid 80s. Scattered showers are also forecast to pass through the area.

Warmer weather returns next week as temperatures rise back into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

