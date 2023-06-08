Forecast Outlook- 6/8/2023

Keeping It Cool for June
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures remain well below average through the weekend with the chance of scattered showers returning on Sunday.

After a few clouds rolled through Thursday afternoon, we’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows dropping into the 70s and 60s. It’s setting up to be a great Friday for your outdoor plans with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to low 90s. A slight breeze will pick up during the afternoon with wind in the 10 to 20 mph range.

More wind will be in the mix this weekend with 20 to 30 mph gusts on Saturday. Some more clouds will be around as well, but we keep it dry with a forecast high in Las Vegas at 93°.

Another unseasonably cool low-pressure system moves into Southern Nevada on Sunday. This will bring stronger wind and cooler air. Gusts in the 30 to 40 mph are forecast with high temperatures back in the mid 80s. Scattered showers are also forecast to pass through the area.

Warmer weather returns next week as temperatures rise back into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Porter
Rapper Blueface arrested for robbery while at Las Vegas courthouse
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Nevada Commission on Ethics publishes 456-page investigation into Gov. Lombardo
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Visitor hits $294K slot jackpot at Mesquite casino
Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Free outdoor concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Fireworks are seen at Green Valley Ranch Resort
Station Casinos to host July 4th fireworks shows at 2 Las Vegas Valley casinos

Latest News

Wednesday, June 8 Las Vegas AM weather update
Wednesday, June 8 Las Vegas AM weather update
Wednesday, June 7 EVENING weather update
Wednesday, June 7 Las Vegas AM weather update
Wednesday, June 7 Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Tuesday, June 6 EVENING weather update