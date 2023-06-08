Las Vegas construction companies file lawsuit against MSG Sphere claiming millions owed

By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The company that owns the MSG Sphere set to open in September is being sued by construction groups who claim they are owed millions of dollars, according to court records filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada.

The lawsuit names MSG Las Vegas and Platte River Insurance Company of Nebraska as the defendants and Rider Levett Bucknall LTD and 20 unnamed individuals or business entities as the plaintiffs.

A Sphere Entertainment spokesperson said, “This story has no merit. The filings clearly show RLB was fired for cause, and neither MSG nor Sphere are named parties in the Harris Rebar complaint.”

According to the petition, Bucknall and company allege they provided services worth at least $3 million and have not been completely paid back. They eventually placed a lien against MSG.

In January, a deposition transcript of James Dolan, CEO of MSG, was entered into the record.

Dolan is being blamed by Bucknall’s attorneys for the lack of payment.

Bucknall’s attorneys told the judge, “There was supposed to be the world’s longest bar in this project. And they built it and then he came through and deleted it and wanted to take it out. He increased the project cost. Mr. Dolan’s decision against advice increased the project cost and now he’s blaming us for increasing the project costs.”

Bucknall and company are claiming they are still owed about $2 million. Another lawsuit, filed by Harris Rebar in 2020, is also claming it is owed $3.3 million by MSG.

